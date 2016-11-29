Urban Movie Channel Gets iOS App

Urban Movie Channel (UMC), an African American-centric subscription VOD channel from RLJ Entertainment, has launched an iOS app, with new users offered a free week-long trial before the $7-a-month fee kicks in.

UMC was created by Robert Johnson, chairman of RLJ Entertainment and founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), with the service featuring mostly urban content, including films, originals, documentaries, and stand-up comedy, all geared toward African-American audiences.

"The iOS app will give UMC the ability to reach millions of potential subscribers while also giving us a level playing field to compete with some of the top digital streaming content brands,” Johnson said in a statement. “More importantly, UMC is enhancing its commitment to becoming available to African American and urban households who want to access the compelling content we provide for their specific viewing interests, as well as to provide them with an alternative to the high-priced costs of a cable set-top box.”

The app is also available on Roku devices, as an add-on for Amazon Prime subscribers and via Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Stick. An Apple TV app is slated for early 2017.