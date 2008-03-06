UPRONT & CENTER: ION Media Networks to Hold Upfront Presentation May 1

ION Media Networks will show off its new programming at the New York Public Library May 1. It marks ION’s second annual presentation -- CEO Brandon Burgess unveiled the current slate of programs from the Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan last year.

“We’re looking forward to telling the story of ION Television to the advertising community,” president of sales and marketing Stephen Appel said. “Our new fall lineup is going to be a place we think advertisers will want to have their products showcased.”

ION has been busy of late, announcing that it will add Boston Legal and M*A*S*H to its fall lineup. It launched The Drew Carey Show on New Year’s Day and debuted reruns of Baywatch this week. ION also features original Westerns starting this month.

Earlier this week, ION announced a partnership with cable operator RCN to distribute children’s-entertainment network qubo.





