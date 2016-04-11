Upfronts Spotlight: These Are the Marketers That Love E!

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on E!

E! counts movie studios (8.67%), wireless providers (6.53%), automakers (4.03%), skin and foot care marketers (3.65%) and cosmetics marketers (3.55%) as its top spenders from Jan. 1 through March 31. The 10 top spending marketers/brands over the same period: Sprint, AT&T, Lionsgate, T-Mobile, Universal Pictures, TRESemme, Samsung Mobile, White House Black Market, TurboTax and Pizza Hut.

Also over the same period, E!’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Total Divas, E! News and Just Jillian.

