Upfronts Spotlight: Samsung Mobile, AT&T Among Top Marketers on ABC

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on ABC.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on ABC over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: Samsung Mobile, AT&T, Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, Walmart, Kohl’s, Cadillac, Target and T-Mobile.

Also over the last two quarters, ABC’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: college football, Good Morning America, the 2016 Oscars, How to Get Away With Murder and Scandal.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.