Upfronts 2015: NBC Orders America Ferrara’s ‘Superstore,’ Sean Hayes Comedy

After picking up DJ Nash’s People Are Talking earlier on Thursday, NBC ordered two more comedies in Crowded and Superstore.

Crowded is executive produced by Will & Grace’s Sean Hayes, (who made a brief return to NBC two seasons ago with Sean Saves the World) Todd Millner and Suzanne Martin, who will also serve as the writer. Crowded is produced by Universal Television and Hazy Mills Productions.

Crowded stars Patrick Warburton and Carrie Preston as empty nesters whose two grown daughters unexpectedly move back in. The cast includes Stacy Keach, Carlease Burke, Mia Serafino and Miranda Cosgrove.

Superstore is a workplace comedy that stars America Ferrara and Ben Feldman as employees at a super-sized megastore. Feldman most recently starred on NBC’s short-lived A to Z. Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom and Nico Santos round out the cast.

Justin Spitzer serves as writer and executive producer. David Bernad and director Ruben Fleischer also executive produce. Superstore is produced by Universal Television and the District.

NBC now has three new comedies and three new dramas for next season.