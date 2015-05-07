Upfronts 2015: NBC Orders Comedy from DJ Nash

NBC has picked up its first comedy for next season, ordering People Are Talking Thursday.

The half-hour sitcom stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Meaghan Rath, Tone Bell and Bresha Webb. People Are Talking centers around two diverse couples who are both neighbors and best friends.

DJ Nash serves as writer and executive producer. Will Packer and director Pam Fryman (pilot) also executive produce. People Are Talking is produced by Universal Television and Will Packer Productions.