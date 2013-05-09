Upfronts 2013: A+E Takes Aim At ‘Broadcast Ancestors'

New York -- A+E Networks is hungry for a piece of the $1

billion that may be up for grabs in this year's upfront due to the continued

viewership erosion on the broadcast networks.

At its upfront presentation on Wednesday evening, AEN ad

sales president Mel Berning took aim at "our broadcast ancestors" asking advertisers

to pay increases for declining audiences.

"We're not doing that. Their business model problems

shouldn't be your problem," he said. "If you're tired of paying a failure tax,

we have lots of successful programs for you to invest in," citing hits like

History's The Bible and Vikings, A&E's Duck Dynasty and Lifetime's Dance

Moms.

"In most businesses, you reward success with more

investment," Berning continued. "Because we've enjoyed more success again this year, our

fair share of your upfront budget is bigger this year than last. And I'm sure

that you can find that money at a lot of networks that aren't doing quite as well

as we are."

Indeed, AEN did see all three of its flagship network post

year-over-year growth in 2012: History was up 4%, A&E up 3% and Lifetime

was up 9% among adults 25-54 in primetime. Later in the presentation,

newly-elevated president and CEO Nancy Dubuc said the goal for the next year is

to grow second-tier networks H2, Bio and LMN into more powerful platforms. "You'll

be hearing more from us on that over the coming months," she said.

Dubuc also previewed some new programming, including

A&E's Those Who Kill starring

Chloe Sevigny as a police detective tracking down serial killers, the History

two-part miniseries Houdini starring

Adrien Brody and Lifetime's unscripted country music series Hillbetties.

Lifetime also developed the movie event Bonnie and Clyde, which AEN will simulcast on all three of its

networks. The project about the famous couple that went on a two-year crime

spree during the Great Depression stars Holly Hunter, William Hurt, Emile

Hirsch and Holliday Granger.

A+E held its upfront at the Tent at Lincoln Center on New

York's Upper West Side where guests were entertained with a set by the band fun

and posed for pictures at photo booths with the cast of the networks' shows

like Duck Dynasty and Pawn Stars.