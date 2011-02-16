Upfronts 2011: Discovery U.S. Hispanic to Make Manhattan Return on May 18

Discovery U.S. Hispanic will take its seat at the upfront table in May in Manhattan.

Returning to New York, the group will present a new lineup for its flagship service Discovery en Espanol, as well as provide an overview of the rise of Discovery Familia at the Four Seasons on May 18 from 9:30 p.m. to 11 a.m."We are excited about this year's upfront, said Victor Parada, vice president of advertising sales for Discovery Networks Latin America / U.S. Hispanic, in announcing the upcoming pitch to Madison Avenue. "Not only will we have the census data to continue to drive the importance of Hispanic media as an integral component of an overall media strategy, but both of our networks are uniquely poised to capture and connect with advertisers, supported by their tangible successes, rich programming choices, desirable audiences segments, as well as our creative out of the box approaches that place brands in highly relevant environments in unique and creative ways.

"Officials at the programmer indicate that Discovery en Espanol will focus on a roster that draws from the global content from Discovery Communications' portfolio (Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel and I.D. among others) as well as originals and specials currently in development. Meanwhile, during Discovery Familia's presentation officials will share the results of a recently conducted study on Hispanic moms that speaks to numerous areas of interest to advertisers.

