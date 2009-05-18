Upfronts 2009: Telemundo Introduces High Drama, Original Novellas for Fall Season

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage From Broadcasting & Cable

Telemundo is looking to keep up the momentum from seven straight months of year-to-year growth across key demos with a fall programming slate heavy on drama and original novellas.

The network is also updating its branding strategy with the tagline, “To ignite the power of dreams,” which embodies the qualities of being “provocative, smart and traditional,” according to a statement from NBC Universal-owned Telemundo Group. The Group is also updating the mun2 cable network with the phrase, “to feel uniquely American,” intended to revise the brand’s image of being a richer and smarter perspective on the U.S. Latino experience.

Six telenovelas are set to run on the network in primetime this fall. Ninos Ricos, Pobres Padres is the story of a 17-year-old girl who moves from the United States to Mexico City to live with her wealthy aunt.

Perro Amor is about two cousins and lovers, Antonia and Camila, who fall into drama and betrayal when Camila challenges Antonio to sleep with a young woman whom he secretly falls in love with.

Rosalinda y Primitivo is a novella about two half-brothers born under dramatically different circumstances who fall in love with the same woman.

Reina del Sur tells of a woman who moves from Mexico to Spain and builds an empire in the world of drug trafficking after her fiancé is murdered by drug lords.

Victorinos is about three men named Victorino, all of whom were born on the same day. A fortune teller’s prophecy predicts that one of them is fated to die on the day the three meet.

In El Clon, a young woman moves to Morocco after the death of her mother and undergoes lifestyle and cultural changes in order to survive in a new world. She falls in love with a man who is killed in an accident but is cloned and returns 20 years later once she has married and had children.

In the first quarter of 2010, mun2 is premiering The mun2 Look, a multiplatform fashion initiative shot in New York. The experience is about “standing out and embracing a personal style,” and features looks into the latest fashion, technology, entertainment and lifestyle trends.

A new reality series, Lost Twiins, is the story of two brothers rising through the world of Mexican regional music. The show premieres in the second quarter of 2010 on mun2.

