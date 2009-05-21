Upfronts 2009: 'Melrose' Redo Tops CW's 2009-10 Slate

Posted at 9:31 a.m. ET

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

The CW ordered three new series, but took a pass on the spinoff of its most buzzed-about hit, Gossip Girl. The network ordered a remake of Melrose Place, supernatural drama Vampire Diaries and Ashton Kutcher-produced drama The Beautiful Life. The network also announced plans to return its Sunday primetime to affiliates, allowing them to purchase programming to fill the slots.

For midseason The CW ordered Parental Discretion Advised, about a young girl who finds her biological parents.

"Next fall, we will have great flow from Monday through Friday," said Dawn Ostroff, president of entertainment for The CW.

The only night that won't be seeing a schedule change is Mondays, which will feature Gossip Girl leading off at 8 p.m. and One Tree Hill at 9.

Tuesdays will kick off with 90210, followed by the remake of Melrose Place at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays will see America's Next Top Model at 8 p.m. followed by The Beautiful Life, which follows the (fictional) lives of models in New York City, at 9 p.m.

Thursdays will see new series The Vampire Diaries kicking things off at 8 p.m., followed by Supernatural.

Smallville will be moved to Fridays at 8 p.m.

The full schedule is below:

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM GOSSIP GIRL

9:00-10:00 PM ONE TREE HILL

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM 90210

9:00-10:00 PM MELROSE PLACE (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL

9:00-10:00 PM THE BEAUTIFUL LIFE (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE VAMPIRE DIARIES (New Series)

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SMALLVILLE (New night)