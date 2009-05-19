Upfronts 2009: Fox Wants Answers From Nielsen

Fox Networks Group chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra is taking on ratings giant Nielsen Media Research.

Vinciquerra told Daily Variety

he's frustrated by Nielsen's recent admission that its TV ratings may

be off by as much as 8% -- and believes the company isn't acting

promptly to correct the problem.

"It's

so irritating how they handle these things," he said. "All evidence

points to people watching more TV. Yet the numbers are going down. I'm

having a hard time reconciling all of these facts

"I want to know what are they going to do about it," he said. "How are they going to fix it?"

Vinciquerra

stresses he's not just speaking for Fox. He believes Nielsen is doing a

disservice to broadcast and cable networks, as well as advertisers, on

the eve of the upfront sales season.

(Michael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.)