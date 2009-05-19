Upfronts 2009: ABC Takes Another Shot at Comedy

VIDEO: Click here to watch clips from ABC's pilots

It's no secret that ABC has struggled to build solid comedy franchises,

though it hasn't been for lack of trying. The network will attempt to push that

rock up the hill again next Fall mounting a comedy night on Wednesday that

includes four new sitcoms: Hank, The Middle, Modern Family and CougarTown.

Eastwick--which ABC Entertainment Group

president Steve McPherson described as "a re-conceptualization" of the big

screen adaptation of John Updike's novel The

Witches of Eastwick--will close out the night at 10 p.m.

Hank stars Kelsey Grammer as a

corporate titan who is forced to reconnect with his wife and kids when he loses

his job. The Middle is a recession

comedy with Patricia Heaton as an Indiana

mom of three trying to make ends meet. Modern

Family is presented mockumentary-style, with Ed O'Neill as the patriarch of

an eclectic, blended family. And Cougar

Town stars Courteney Cox as a recently divorced single mom re-entering a dating

world that favors the young.

McPherson described the gamble on five new shows on Wednesday night as the

network's "biggest risk" as well as its "biggest opportunity." He added that

thematically, the comedies will help to get ABC "back into the family

business."

The Wednesday night lineup is part of a new fall slate that also includes

six new dramas and the reality entry Shark

Tank from Mark Burnett.

Returning series include Scrubs

and Better Off Ted, which will be

paired together most likely during midseason, according to McPherson. ABC has

ordered 18 episodes of Scrubs, with

series star Zach Braff committed to appear in at least six episodes. Ted was given a 13 episode order.

The remaining new dramas are The Deep End, Flash Forward, Happy Town,

V and the

Jerry Bruckheimer crime procedural The Forgotten.

Bruckheimer's crime franchises on CBS, said McPherson, "beat up on me every

week, so it's good to have him on our team."

The Shonda Rhimes drama Inside the Box,

starring Kim Raver as a hard-charging Washington D.C.

television news producer, has been sent back into development.

"We were surprised by how the test audiences reacted to it," said McPherson,

adding that with Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, he did not want to put

added pressure on Rhimes to rush the new show on to air.

McPherson also said he thinks NBC's decision to program Jay Leno at 10 p.m.

will help his network and CBS.

"I think Leno is a different audience," said McPherson. "I think it's an

older audience. We think it's an opportunity for both us and CBS."

He also reacted to Fox's decision to run midseason reality competition So You Think You Can Dance in the fall

to help shore up a flagging first half, a scheduling move that puts Fox's dance

entry in direct competition with ABC's hit Dancing With the Stars.

"It will be interesting to see how [So

You Think You Can Dance] performs," mused McPherson. "I believe it trailed

off at the end of last season."

ABC also handed out pickups to Castle

and reality series True Beauty. They

join previously announced pickups for America's

Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, Brothers & Sisters, Dancing With the

Stars, Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, Lost, Private Practice,

Supernanny, Ugly Betty, Wife Swap and ABC News' 20/20.

Samantha Who has been canceled.

The Christina Applegate comedy was a relatively solid performer when it debuted

in 2007, but it never regained its footing after the writers'

strike.

"I feel really responsible for that," said McPherson. "It was really

frustrating."

Below is ABC's 2009-2010 schedule:

MONDAY: 8:00 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars" (two-hours)

10:00 p.m. "Castle"

TUESDAY: 8:00 p.m. "Shark Tank"

9:00 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars the Results

Show"

10:00 p.m. "The Forgotten"

WEDNESDAY: 8:00 p.m. "Hank"

8:30 p.m. "The Middle"

9:00 p.m. "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. "Cougar Town"

10:00 p.m. "Eastwick"

THURSDAY: 8:00 p.m. "Flash

Forward"

9:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"

10:00 p.m. "Private Practice"

FRIDAY: 8:00 p.m. "Supernanny"

9:00 p.m."Ugly

Betty"

10:00

p.m. "20/20"

SATURDAY: 8:00 p.m. "Saturday Night College

Football"

SUNDAY: 7:00 p.m. "America's

Funniest Home Videos"

8:00 p.m. "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition"

9:00 p.m. "Desperate Housewives"

10:00 p.m. "Brothers & Sisters"