Upfront Central: TV Ad Sales Execs Slam Digital Measurement

Updated 4:20 PM ET

To marketers who argue that

TV needs to provide more Internet-like metrics, Fox Broadcasting ad sales chief

Jon Nesvig countered, "Digital measurement is a mess."

Speaking on a panel at the

MediaPost Outfront conference, Nesvig likened digital measurement to the Pentagon's

laughable PowerPoint slide illustrating the complexity of the war in Afghanistan, as

reported in The New York Times April 27.

"There is such information

overload. We need some fast decision-making, or we're going to get bogged down,"

said Nesvig adding that TV is the best way for clients to build brands while

suggesting that combining TV with digital could be even more effective for

marketers.

"The digital model isn't

working," said Joe Abruzzese, Discovery Communications president of ad sales, referring specifically to the free, ad-supported model exemplified by Hulu, the NBC Universal-News Corp.-Disney joint venture.

"Unless it's getting you more ratings points, you are losing your money."

The panel also discussed the

extent to which TV ad loads should move to online video. In order to gain

ratings credit, or C3, from measurement company Nielsen, media companies must

run the exact same ad load online as they do on TV. The CW is planning to test the

same ad load for online video broadcasts as it does on TV.

Linda Yaccarino, executive VP

and COO of Turner Entertainment ad sales, noted that without the revenue that

can be derived from monetizing online video there could be no deals for the

likes of Conan O'Brien and NCAA basketball, two properties just signed by

Turner. "The full load is the only model that works," she said.

During an audience Q&A,

CBS' chief research officer, David Poltrack, asked the panel -- which also included

MediaVest chief Donna Speciale; Universal McCann Co-Executive VP Dani Benowitz and

Comcast Networks ad sales chief Dave Cassaro -- whether marketers were

allocating more money to TV advertising than other marketing avenues.

"I would say, yes," responded

Speciale, adding that 2009 should be seen as an anomaly.