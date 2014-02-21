Univision's 'Premio Lo Nuestro' Sets Social Media Records

Univision's broadcast of the 26th Premio Lo Nuestro Latin Music Awards and the preceding Noche de Estrellas red carpet show were the most socially engaging award and red carpet shows in the network's history in terms of tweets per unique.

Citing data from SocialGuide, Univision also said that Noche de Estrellas "was the most socially engaged red carpet show so far in 2014."

Between the time that the nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro were announced and the evening of the actual event, Univision also had more than 24.2 million digital page views, a 26% bounce over last year's event.

Very notably, mobile played a key role in the traffic, accounting for 74% of the digital page views. Page views on its app grew by 168%.