Univision.com Gets a Makeover

Univision Interactive Media has launched a revamped Univision.com homepage that features additional video, easier registration and geo-targeted news and information.

As part of the relaunch, the Spanish-language broadcaster has also redesigned its mobile site with improved search capabilities and video.

In announcing the improvements, the company also reported that Univision.com's online and mobile offerings generated 412 million visits with over 3.2 billion page impressions in the U.S. so far this year.

"The launch of our redesigned Univision.com homepage is the culmination of a year-long effort to rebuild and enhance our entire network of national and local online and mobile sites," said Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive Media and Enterprise Development in a statement. "Our efforts to continuously improve our products reflect our commitment to deliver the most relevant and compelling content and services to U.S. Hispanics on a daily basis, both online and on mobile. Today, this important audience influences the digital landscape like never before and the launch of this new homepage will further strengthen our leadership position among U.S. Hispanics in the interactive space."