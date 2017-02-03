Univision Ventures Into VR

Univision News is jumping into the virtual reality and 360-degree video waters with the launch of In Danger of Deportation, a documentary series that is available on multiple platforms.

The series, launched amid new restrictions on immigration from seven countries and on refugees, is being offered on VR viewers such as Google Cardboard and in 360-degree streaming at UnivisionNoticias.com, Univision.com, YouTube and via Facebook/UnivisionNoticias.

Univision said the series follows the story of seven undocumented immigrants “who live in fear of deportation by the Trump administration,” including a 16-year-old and the mother of two children in the U.S. military who is currently under protection by the “Parole in Place” program.

