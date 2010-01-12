Univision Taps Linear Acoustic For Loudness Control
By Glen Dickson
Audio processing specialist Linear
Acoustic announced that Univision Television Group has selected Linear's
AERO.air 5.1 product to help manage the audio on its DTV broadcasts.
The AERO.air system includes
multiple loudness controllers, dual upmixing and metadata management, as well
as full-time two-channel downmixing to support legacy stereo or analog paths.
Univision also selected the additional HD/SD-SDI input option for its AERO.air
models, which allows it to de-embed any of the possible 16 audio channels and
vertical ancillary (VANC) metadata. This addition to the AERO.air eliminates
the need to purchase additional stand-alone equipment to de-embed 5.1 surround
sound in the Dolby AC-3 stream. Univision will also have the option to easily
upgrade to advanced features via a USB connection.
"We like the USB upgradeability of
the AERO.air," said Univision Television Group VP of engineering Ira Goldstone
in a statement. "Future features are easily integrated, and Univision can adapt
on the fly to coming technologies as required. We needed a processor that would
be the right choice today and in two years."
"Some of the biggest networks
across the country have chosen Linear Acoustic products to solve their audio
issues, and we are pleased that Univision has selected our AERO.air for its
stations," added Christina Carroll, Linear Acoustic senior VP of global sales,
in a statement. "Bad audio hurts ratings - it's as simple as that. Our AERO.air
with built-in Dolby Digital AC-3 encoding is designed to help networks just
like Univision ensure that they provide their audiences with the best listening
experience to complement their wide variety of programming."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.