Univision Taps Linear Acoustic For Loudness Control

Audio processing specialist Linear

Acoustic announced that Univision Television Group has selected Linear's

AERO.air 5.1 product to help manage the audio on its DTV broadcasts.

The AERO.air system includes

multiple loudness controllers, dual upmixing and metadata management, as well

as full-time two-channel downmixing to support legacy stereo or analog paths.

Univision also selected the additional HD/SD-SDI input option for its AERO.air

models, which allows it to de-embed any of the possible 16 audio channels and

vertical ancillary (VANC) metadata. This addition to the AERO.air eliminates

the need to purchase additional stand-alone equipment to de-embed 5.1 surround

sound in the Dolby AC-3 stream. Univision will also have the option to easily

upgrade to advanced features via a USB connection.

"We like the USB upgradeability of

the AERO.air," said Univision Television Group VP of engineering Ira Goldstone

in a statement. "Future features are easily integrated, and Univision can adapt

on the fly to coming technologies as required. We needed a processor that would

be the right choice today and in two years."

"Some of the biggest networks

across the country have chosen Linear Acoustic products to solve their audio

issues, and we are pleased that Univision has selected our AERO.air for its

stations," added Christina Carroll, Linear Acoustic senior VP of global sales,

in a statement. "Bad audio hurts ratings - it's as simple as that. Our AERO.air

with built-in Dolby Digital AC-3 encoding is designed to help networks just

like Univision ensure that they provide their audiences with the best listening

experience to complement their wide variety of programming."