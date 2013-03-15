Univision Taps John Kelly as Executive VP of Digital Sales
Univision Communications has tapped John Kelly to serve as
executive VP of digital sales, the company announced Friday.
Kelly was with NBCUniversal's ad sales team from 2000-2012
-- most recently as executive VP of media sales and marketing for NBC News --
before leaving following a restructuring of the senior executives in their
sales organization. Since 2012, Kelly has led the Innovation Sales Group, which
he created.
"As we continue to attract the best in the industry
because of our growth and momentum, we needed a leader like John who is
well-known for his commitment to innovation and delivering consistent
growth," said Steve Mandala, executive VP of advertising sales. "I
look forward to working with him to help our partners realize growth through
Univision's digital innovations."
Kelly joins Mandala and Keith Turner (president
of sales and marketing) as former NBCU sales execs to come over to Univision
recently.
