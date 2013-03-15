Univision Taps John Kelly as Executive VP of Digital Sales

Univision Communications has tapped John Kelly to serve as

Kelly was with NBCUniversal's ad sales team from 2000-2012

-- most recently as executive VP of media sales and marketing for NBC News --

before leaving following a restructuring of the senior executives in their

sales organization. Since 2012, Kelly has led the Innovation Sales Group, which

"As we continue to attract the best in the industry

because of our growth and momentum, we needed a leader like John who is

well-known for his commitment to innovation and delivering consistent

growth," said Steve Mandala, executive VP of advertising sales. "I

look forward to working with him to help our partners realize growth through

Kelly joins Mandala and Keith Turner (president

of sales and marketing) as former NBCU sales execs to come over to Univision

recently.