Univision, T-Mobile to Launch New Wireless Service

Univision Communications and T-Mobile U.S., have announced that they will launch a new wireless service targeting Hispanic Americans on May 19.

The companies are pitching the Univision Mobile service “as an affordable, flexible wireless service” for Hispanics without annual contracts. It will also draw on the Univision Rewards program and portal, which will give customers a wide variety of content, events and apps targeted to Hispanics.

“Univision Mobile’s services and features have been created to satisfy the needs of the U.S. Hispanic community,” said Kevin Conroy, president, interactive and enterprise development, Univision Communications. “We’re providing the best value, no annual contract wireless service plans specifically tailored to our audience’s needs. This partnership further reinforces our commitment to serve our audience in every way possible and also clearly demonstrates how Univision is the gateway for any brand looking to connect with the influential and fast growing U.S. Hispanic community.”

There are nearly 56 million Hispanics in the U.S. and as a group they are heavy users of mobile technologies, with Nielsen reporting that nearly three out of four Latinos own smartphones (72 percent). That is nearly 10 percentage points higher than average in the United States.

They also overindex for usage of video on mobile devices.

“Hispanic Americans are among the largest, most important and most influential groups in the US today,” said Mike Sievert, CMO at T-Mobile in a statement. “And they deserve wireless tailored to their interests and needs. Univision Mobile is a completely unique wireless experience built to provide Hispanic Americans with both the content and mobile experience they crave from two brands they know and trust.”

Walmart will be the exclusive national retailer.

The service will also be available at 6,000 independent dealer locations serving Hispanic communities throughout the country.