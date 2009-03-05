Univision Strikes Deal with AT&T
By Glen Dickson
Spanish-language broadcasting giant Univision Communications has reached a new, multi-year content agreement with telco AT&T for its U-verse Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service.
The deal includes continued carriage of Univision's owned and operated broadcast stations; affiliated stations owned and operated by Entravision Communications Corporation, Equity Media Holdings Corporation, Calipatria Broadcasting Company, LLC and JKB Associates, Inc.; and distribution of cable network Galavisión and the network feeds for Univision and TeleFutura.
Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
"Our agreement with AT&T is a win-win for our viewers and for our respective companies on many fronts," said Univision CEO Joe Uva in a statement. "AT&T's ongoing commitment to Univision, as both a leading advertiser and distributor, demonstrates AT&T's support of the ever-growing Hispanic community. We are excited to expand our relationship with AT&T on all levels, allowing both companies to continue to offer quality services and content to our viewers."
