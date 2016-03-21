Univision Stays on U-Verse

Likely to the surprise of few given that no carriage deal was announced and extensions have been many, Univision and AT&T have agreed to yet another extension by which Univision network and its TV station affiliates will continue to be carried on U-Verse even without a new deal.

The extension returns to a 24-hour version, now expiring (except they haven't lately) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

The most recent extension lasted the weekend, but followed a series of 24-hour extensions that expired at 1 a.m.

Univision stations and networks went off of U-Verse March 4, but the Univision network and stations were restored for the Democratic debate two weeks ago and have stayed on the air via numerous extensions as the two sides continue to negotiate.