Univision Selects Ooyala

Digital video technology provider Ooyala has announced that it has been selected by Univision Communications to help deliver its TV Everywhere offerings.

As part of the agreement, Ooyala is providing its video player for UVideos, Univision’s bilingual digital video network, and the digital properties for Univision Deportes Network, a 24-hour sports cable network.

“We're very happy to have such an innovative partner helping us build our next generation digital video platform and keeping us at the forefront of TV, digital, and mobile experiences,” said Kevin Conroy, president, interactive and enterprise development at Univision Communications in a statement. “Ooyala has done a great job integrating with our existing infrastructure to deliver on our monetization and analytics needs, as well as significantly improve load times to deliver exceptional experiences for our viewers, both online and on mobile."

Ooyala developed a customized player for UVideos and integrated its solutions third party tech providers, such as Adobe Pass, with multiple multichannel video providers to deliver authenticated content to users.

Currently the solution is being used for online and mobile web but will be soon be expanded to the UVideos apps on iOS and Android.

Univision also uses analytics data from Ooyala to help improve its digital programming and advertising strategies.