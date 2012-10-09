Univision Selects Internet Broadcasting for Digital Sales

Communications has inked a multiyear agreement with Internet Broadcasting (IB) to license IB's digital ad products and services for Univision's 62 owned and operated station in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

"This partnership will enable our television group to streamline sales operations while enhancing the quality service we provide to clients," said Kevin Cuddihy, president, Univision Television Group. "IB's services and understanding of sophisticated ad-operations processes and software will identify efficiencies across our local footprint and help increase ROI within our business."

The agreement, which starts Oct. 15, includes ad trafficking services, design and development of ad creative, campaign management, ad products and digital sales training and support at the Univision O&Os.

"Over the years, IB has developed products and processes that represent best practices for TV stations' digital sales operations," added Elmer Baldwin, CEO and president of Internet Broadcasting in a statement. "With this agreement, IB will integrate with Univision's internal systems to provide digital sellers with efficient operations and high quality support."