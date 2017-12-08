Univision Renews With Frontier for Networks, Local Stations

Univision Communications said it renewed a distribution agreement with Frontier Communications covering Univision's full portfolio of local stations in the telco's Fios and Vantage markets and UCI cable networks.



The pact includes Univision Network, UniMás and Galavisión; Univision Deportes Network; El Rey Network and cable networks FOROtv, TLNovelas, Telehit, Bandamax, De Pelicula and De Pelicula Clasico.



UCI EVP of content distribution Eric Ratchman said in a release: “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to extend our partnership with Frontier Communications. The company has long understood the value of the Hispanic viewer and the importance of providing content that attracts and retains customers in the key markets they serve in states ranging from California and Texas to Florida.”



Steve Ward, Frontier senior vice president, video technology and content, added: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Univision Communications to continue to include their portfolio of programming in the wide variety of Spanish-language entertainment options we offer our customers.”