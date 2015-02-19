Univision Preps Social Media Tilt for ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’

Univision said it will amp up the social media action around Thursday night's airing of Premio Lo Nuestro, the 27th edition of the Latin music awards show, which recognizes excellence in four genres – Pop, Tropical, Regional Mexican and Urban.

Univision said all winners for Premio Lo Nuestro, which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET (the Noche de Estrellas pre-show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET), are determined by fans who cast votes at PremioLoNuestro.com, a dedicated website that also includes a list and profiles of all nominated artists.

