Univision Nearing World Cup Sell Out

Univision

Communications is nearing the final stretch of its 2010 FIFA World Cup

sales

efforts. "We are past 90% in sales," said David Lawenda, president

advertising

sales, commenting on the month long global soccer competition, which

begins

June 11 in host nation South

Africa.

Lawenda

would not cite the cost of an individual spot in the game since the

event is

sold in strips across the company's three outlets, which include

broadcast

networks Univision and Telefutura and cable channel Galavision. The

games are

also being streamed live online.

"There

has been enormous interest in World Cup. It is a big event, but it's a

difficult

sell given the economy," Lawenda said. "However, we are excited about where we are at this point."

Univision

has also had to sell against other major sports events this year,

including NBC

Universal's Olympic Games and CBS' Super Bowl and NCAA basketball

tournament.

Separately,

agencies say the most valuable advertising opportunities are in-game, and

that's

limited with soccer coverage, which involves near-constant action and

just a

single half-time break.

The

broadcaster has deals with Coca-Cola Co., Verizon, T-Mobile, Budweiser

and

McDonalds. Other sponsors are expected to reveal their involvement in

the coming

weeks.

Univision's

sales team began selling the event soon after NBC closed its Beijing

Olympic coverage

back in mid-2008. By last June, sales stood at 65%.

While

the Univision sales team is looking at the home stretch on a national

level,

Lawenda says there is a little more opportunity on the local level.

Univision

has 64 owned-and-operated stations.

While

Univision is not discussing ad revenue at this stage, the 2006 FIFA

World Cup

netted Univision in the region of $180 million, according to reports.

The

Hispanic-targeted media giant spent about $325 million for U.S. for the

2010 and 2014 World Cups. The company bid alongside Walt Disney Co.,

which spent

$100 million on English-language rights over the same period.

ESPN

execs say they are prepping an announcement about sponsor involvement in

their

side of the business.

"We

are very pleased with the interest we've had from advertisers for the

World Cup

and will be making an announcement of sponsor involvement shortly," said sales chief Ed

Erhardt.

The

World Cup attracts a much bigger global audience than than Super Bowl, though

the

potential U.S. viewership is expected to be

between 50 million to 60 million people. By comparison, CBS's Super Bowl

reached

a record 106 million viewers in February.