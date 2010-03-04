Univision Launches Video App For Blackberry Users

A new Univision Video App is now available on Blackberry App World that, for the first time, allows Blackberry Smartphone users to watch some of Univision's top-rated programming, the company announced March 2. The video app includes Univision news, entertainment, sports and special events content.

"The launch of our Univision Video App on the Blackberry platform clearly demonstrates our commitment to providing U.S. Hispanics with a great interactive entertainment experience on-the-go," said Univision Interactive Media President Kevin Conroy, in a statement.

The video app, which is available for free download on Blackberry App World, was developed in partnership with mobile media network GoTV.

Hispanic consumers are increasingly embracing mobile technology. A report from Mobile Media Marketplace showed that five million U.S. Hispanics own a smart phone and one in five mobile video viewers is Hispanic.