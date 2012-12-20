Univision Launches UVideos on Kindle
In another sign that Amazon's Kindle is becoming an
increasingly important platform for streaming TV programming, Univision
Communications has launched its bilingual digital video network on Kindle Fire
and Kindle Fire HD.
The UVideos app is now available in the Kindle store.
"Amazon's Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD tablets are very
popular with consumers, and the launch of UVideos on these tablets allows
access to the best in Spanish-language programming in the U.S.," said Kevin
Conroy, president, Univision Interactive and Enterprise Development. "We are
committed to making Univision's programming available wherever and whenever our
current and new audiences are looking to enjoy it."
The free UVideos app, which is now available in the Kindle
store, gives users access to thousands of hours of the best day time,
primetime, entertainment, sports and news programming available.
The move expands the availability of UVideos, which is also
available on UVideos.com, Xbox LIVE and via iOS and Android mobile apps.
Univision has also made UVideos a key part of its TV
everywhere efforts and is offering additional content to authenticated
subscribers. That product is currently available for AT&T, Cablevision and Dish
Network subs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.