Univision Launches UVideos on Kindle

In another sign that Amazon's Kindle is becoming an

increasingly important platform for streaming TV programming, Univision

Communications has launched its bilingual digital video network on Kindle Fire

and Kindle Fire HD.

The UVideos app is now available in the Kindle store.

"Amazon's Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD tablets are very

popular with consumers, and the launch of UVideos on these tablets allows

access to the best in Spanish-language programming in the U.S.," said Kevin

Conroy, president, Univision Interactive and Enterprise Development. "We are

committed to making Univision's programming available wherever and whenever our

current and new audiences are looking to enjoy it."

The free UVideos app, which is now available in the Kindle

store, gives users access to thousands of hours of the best day time,

primetime, entertainment, sports and news programming available.

The move expands the availability of UVideos, which is also

available on UVideos.com, Xbox LIVE and via iOS and Android mobile apps.

Univision has also made UVideos a key part of its TV

everywhere efforts and is offering additional content to authenticated

subscribers. That product is currently available for AT&T, Cablevision and Dish

Network subs.