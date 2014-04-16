Univision Launches OTT Network Flama

Univision Communications and Bedrocket have launched Flama, a new English-language over-the-top network at TheFlama.com.

The new OTT offering, which targets 15 to 30 year-olds bowed with a slate of five new original series this week. Univision and Bedrocket are co-investors and creative partners on the project, which is Univision’s first English-language OTT network.

Flama was first announced at the Univision Newfront in May of 2013.

It launches with Trojan Brand Condoms as a sponsor. Trojan will be sponsoring an original series for Flama that is set to premiere in the summer of 2014, though no details about the program have yet been made available.

“Flama is working with talent and storytellers that connect with young Hispanics through a shared experience, a point of view, and sometimes simply a passion for llamas,” said Steven Benanav, general manager of Flama in a statement. “We’ve created a network for our audience to discover and share great programming that includes original series and the best curated material from the Internet.”

The initial five new original series include a docuseries featuring 17-year-old hip-hop artist Becky G; a soccer-themed mockumentary show; a weekly show starring music expert and professional hype man D-Stroy; a review series with Flama’s resident grandmother a.k.a. Abuelita; and a short-clip series starring comedian Johnny Sanchez, the companies report.

The network also noted that it has engaged Latino stand-up comedian Al Madrigal as an adviser. In addition, Alexis Tirado has been named managing editor for TheFlama.com, and Yamin Segal has been hired as director of programming & production for Flama.