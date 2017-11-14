Univision Launches Nonprofit Foundation

Hispanic media company Univision Communications has launched the Univision Foundation, a nonprofit looking to promote "the well-being of the Hispanic and multicultural communities served by UCI’s owned-and-operated platforms and partner organizations."



That will include funding "independent journalism, innovative storytelling and digital projects advancing health, civic engagement and more," Univision said.



It will also look to build on existing partnerships with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Ford Foundation.



The announcement made no mention of the White House attacks on the press or the President's crackdown on immigration or characterizations of Mexican immigrants, but Univision did cite the tenor of the times as calling for the ramped-up effort.



"More than ever we have a responsibility to the communities that make up today’s rising American mainstream," said Univision president Randy Falco, who has been a vocal defender of Univision's constituency. "The Univision Foundation will build a path to further engage, in tandem with partners that share our mission to empower Hispanics and our multicultural youth."



“Now more than ever, we stand side by side with the millions of U.S. Hispanics and multiculturals striving to build better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities," said Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, UCI's EVP of government and corporate affairs.