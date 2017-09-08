Falco to Congress: Pass Immigration Reform

Univision President Randy Falco has written congressional leaders saying the fate of so-called DREAMers is in their hands.



Falco was among the media execs who decried President Donald Trump's decision earlier this week to rescind the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program executive order, issued under President Barack Obama after Congress failed to act on immigration reform.



The DACA decision was announced Sept. 5 by Attorney General Jeff Sessions



The program provided legal status for some 800,000 children of immigrants, including those in the country illegally.



The President said he would wait six month to give Congress time to act to resolve the issue, saying he did not want to punish children for the action of their parents but that the Obama era executive order creating the program was an illegal end run around Congress.



In his letter to the House and Senate majority and minority leaders, Falco said Congress should not wait "another day" to move on immigration reform. He said the ramifications of inaction would reduce economic growth by more than a quarter of a trillion dollars, and perhaps approaching a half trillion.



He said that beyond the economic loss, would be the loss of innovators, creators, artists, inventors, doctors and scientists, among others.



"As the president and CEO of Univision Communication, I see every day how great our nation is because of the immigrants who have come here. DREAMers are a part of that greatness and represent America's future," he said. "Now is the time for the Congress to show leadership, compassion and, most of all, courage."