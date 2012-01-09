Univision Launches News App

With a growing amount of research showing that Hispanics are consuming mobile video at higher rates than the general population, Univision is looking to tap into that demand with the launch of a news app "Noticias Univision," for iPhone and iPod touch.

The free app offers coverage of national, local and international news targeted to U.S. Hispanics.

"Hispanics continue to outpace the market in mobile consumption and as part of our commitment to serve our audience, we are thrilled to launch the Noticias Univision App and provide our renowned news coverage from Hispanic America's most trusted news anchors and programs to our community right at their finger tips," said Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive Media and Enterprise Development in a statement. "With this launch, we are further demonstrating our commitment to providing our audience with the most relevant content across every media platform."

At launch, content includes videos, photos and articles of the latest U.S. and worldwide news, local news and weather, access to Univision's popular news programs, and breaking news alerts.

"At a time where content has become ubiquitous, it is critical that we remain at the forefront of informing and empowering our community with relevant news on top issues that affect them on a daily basis, no matter the platform or device," noted Isaac Lee, president of Univision News in a statement. "The Noticias Univision App will be instrumental in providing the latest news from issues concerning immigration, education and the economy to key events such as the upcoming 2012 elections in the U.S. and in Mexico."

Later this month, the Hispanic broadcaster is planning to add additional features that will allow users to better personalize their news and share content on Facebook and Twitter.

They are also planning to add user-generated content features so that users can upload photos and videos to Univision's news department.

The free app was developed in partnership with Persistent Systems.