Univision Launches New MÚSICA Site

As

part of a larger push to expand its online and mobile efforts,

Univision Interactive Media has launched a new music site targeted to

Hispanics, www.UnivisionMusica.com.

The site, Música, will offer online and mobile users extensive tools

and content, including access to hundreds of artist pages, new releases,

a huge library of music videos, and the ability to listen to music from

over 40 Univision radio stations.

"Music is an integral part of

the fabric of the Hispanic community, and with 69% of Univision.com

users telling us that `music is an important part of my life,' it is

clear that this is a huge passion point for our audience in particular,"

noted Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive Media. "Our new

interactive offerings and exclusive music content-like our new

originally produced intimate music series-will provide a great

experience that will engage our online and mobile audience more than

ever before."

The company is also launching Univision In Studio, www.UnivisionInStudio.com,

which will feature original sessions by top and upcoming artists. Each

session will include several songs and a fan question and answer period.

The one demand series kicked off with Latin urban music star

Daddy Yankee; upcoming sessions will feature Luis Enrique and Prince

Royce.

The new music sites reflect a larger effort to expand the

company's digital offerings, with the company recently launching or

re-launching six online channels, including Novelas y Series, Gaming,

Cocina, Salud, and Futbol.