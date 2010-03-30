Univision Interactive, ImpreMedia Form Content Exchange

Univision Interactive Media, the Spanish-language media company's digital division, has partnered with impreMedia Digital in a content exchange agreement across their online and mobile networks, Univision announced Tuesday (March 30). The deal includes sharing of local and national entertainment content, news feeds and original articles.

"Univision is committed to delivering the best experience possible to our audiences across our suite of market-leading television, radio and digital assets by super-serving their needs," said Univision Interactive Media President Kevin Conroy. "Partnering with impreMedia enables us to both broaden our reach by distributing our content to a wider audience and enhancing our offering with high quality, relevant and locally-targeted content as well."

For music entertainment, Univision is providing impreMedia with a feed of articles, video clips and pictures from Lo Ultimo, Univision.com's music destination. Univision will also feature content on its Noticias web site from impreMedia's La Opinion publication. Local shared news content will also be tailored to some specific markets, such as Univision's TV and AM radio sites in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Houston.