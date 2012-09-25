Univision Expands Deployment Of Harris Software

Harris Broadcast Communications has announced that Univision Communications has renewed and expanded its suite of Harris Corporation media software solutions.

The new deal involves the extension of Univision Harris OSi-Traffic media software contract for up to five years and the implementation of Harris Live-Update solution, which will allow Univision-owned TV station groups in 21 markets to significantly streamline their traffic, sales and master control operations.

In addition, Univision will also deploy Harris NetGain business intelligence and analysis software. The initial deployment will allow corporate staff to build custom dashboards with OSi data, and automatically deliver visual reports and analytics to sales managers.

"The ability to tighten workflow processes and increase visibility into business trends gives Univision two key operational benefits that go well beyond what a basic traffic and billing system can offer," said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications in a statement. "These unique tools also deliver operational efficiencies that competitive solutions cannot provide, giving Univision more insight into new revenue opportunities while accelerating speed and productivity across the workflow."

The Live-Update solution integrates OSi traffic and billing software with existing Harris ADC automated content management and distribution systems using the BXF data exchange. That allows ad placements and scheduling changes almost right up until broadcast and makes it possible to automatically reconcile those content updates between traffic logs and automation playlists once the material is broadcast.