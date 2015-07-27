Univision Deportes Taps NeuLion for Gold Cup Streams

NeuLion said it powered Univision Deportes’ live and on-demand streaming of the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, won 3-1 by Mexico over Jamaica.

Univision Deportes tapped into NeuLion’s Digital Platform to provide live streams of each Gold Cup match on mobile phones, tablets and Web browsers. The network also used NeuLion’s platform to supply in-match highlight clips, live stats and social media integration throughout the tournament, which got underway on July 7.

Thorough the first 22 matches of the tournament, Univision Deportes delivered more than 3.2 million live streams, with 86% coming way of the Univision Deportes App, NeuLion said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.