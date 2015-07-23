Univision Connects With Snapchat for Big Events

Univision Communications has announced a wide-ranging partnership with Snapchat that will see it create Live Stories for major Univision events.

The effort, which is one of the first between Snapchat and a television network, kicks off with the Gold Cup Final on July 26.

“Snapchat is the perfect platform for us to extend our reach among young, highly digital Hispanics who consume our content on mobile,” said Mark Lopez, executive VP and general manager of Univision Digital, in a statement. “Our audience responded incredibly well to our first engagement with Snapchat around the USA versus Mexico friendly in April. We knew immediately that we had to align more of our content with Snapchat’s platform, to enhance the stories and commentary around live events.”

The effort builds on previous ties between the two companies.

In April, Univision Deportes and Snapchat worked together for the USA vs. Mexico soccer match to offer a Snapchat Live Story.

Snapchat Live Stories allow users to contribute their unique perspectives through photo and video Snaps to one collective Story.

Snapchat curates each Live Story, aiming to capture how participants are experiencing the event from different angles