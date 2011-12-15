Univision and Kargo Partner for Mobile Video

In a notable expansion of their digital offerings targeting Hispanics, mobile publisher Kargo and Univision Interactive Media have launched a mobile video site that features entertainment, sports, news and special interest clips on such subjects as cooking, beauty, music and horoscopes.

The site, which is accessible via mobile devices at videos.univision.com, also includes short form video content from select Univision TV shows and novelas, as well as clips from local Univision TV stations.

"The Univision.com mobile video site is Kargo's first video-only site and provides a transition into the mobile video publishing space," noted Harry Kargman, founder and CEO of Kargo in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to work with the leading U.S. Hispanic media company to create a user friendly platform and innovative mobile strategy. Our superior video serving platform, commitment to help develop and grow the Hispanic mobile audience and unparalleled ability to monetize sites makes us the ideal partner for this effort."

"Univision Interactive Media has been at the forefront of mobile offerings for Hispanics in the U.S. and our partnership with Kargo is another great example of our ongoing commitment to deliver high quality content across all platforms, especially our compelling video content," added Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive Media and Enterprise Development in a statement.

The two companies will be working together to monetize the site, which is the latest in a series of initiatives by Univision to expand its digital offerings.

In November, Univision launched a redesigned Univision.com homepage. In April, Univision News also launched an English-language Tumblr site.