Univision Adds New Social Features to Latin Grammys

Univision will be adding a number of new digital and social media features to its coverage of the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

These include social media partnerships with Google, Facebook and Twitter and live backstage streaming.

“We are pleased to partner with Twitter, Facebook and Google to make the 2013 Latin Grammys one of the most engaging to date,” said Kevin Conroy, president of digital and enterprise development, at Univision Communications Inc. in a statement. “This year will not only offer the best digital content in the history of the broadcast, but also the most amount of ways for fans to connect with their favorite musical artists and celebrities.”

As part of its digital efforts, Univision will provide viewers with an opportunity to interact with their favorite celebrities and ask questions as they participate virtually in an exclusive Google+ Hangout during the green carpet broadcast. Fans will also be featured on video wall live on the Latin Grammy green carpet.

Alejandra Espinoza, cohost of the show Sábado Gigante will serve as the Latin Grammys official social media host using #LatinGrammy throughout the broadcast. She will also ask celebrities questions from users submitted via Google+, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Additionally, Univision.com and LatinGrammy.com will offer backstage live streaming that will include exclusive interviews of the winners immediately after they accept their awards.

Other social and digital activities include Global Twitter Chatter, where fans tuning in and tweeting around the world will be integrated in a global map update during Espinoza’s social media hits; celebrity Instagram “selfies” with photos being featured on the social wall; Latin Grammy Moments on Facebook; second screen experiences on the UVideos app; and a variety of content on Univision.com related to the show.

The 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013 from Las Vegas on the Univision Network.