Univision Adds iTV to 'Mira Quién Baila'
Univision
is once again working with Dish Network to add interactive TV (iTV)
applications to its programming, this time providing Dish subscribers
with the opportunity to vote for contestants of Mira Quién Baila (Look Who's Dancing).
Univision had previously worked with Dish to provide iTV applications to its 2010 FIFA World Cup coverage.
"Based
on the overwhelming response to the interactive program we designed
with Univision for the World Cup, we know there is strong consumer
interest in these types of experiences and are excited to create more
interactive applications for our Hispanic subscribers," noted Alfredo
Rodriguez, vice president of Latino Marketing at Dish in a statement.
Dish
subscribers watching the show will see an interactive banner on their
TV screens. Those who press select on their remote controls will be
taking to an interface where they can vote for the dancer they think has
the best fashion sense of the week. Anyone who votes will be eligible
to win the grand prize of a trip for two to Miami and a $500 cash prize.
