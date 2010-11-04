Univision Adds iTV to 'Mira Quién Baila'

Univision

is once again working with Dish Network to add interactive TV (iTV)

applications to its programming, this time providing Dish subscribers

with the opportunity to vote for contestants of Mira Quién Baila (Look Who's Dancing).

Univision had previously worked with Dish to provide iTV applications to its 2010 FIFA World Cup coverage.

"Based

on the overwhelming response to the interactive program we designed

with Univision for the World Cup, we know there is strong consumer

interest in these types of experiences and are excited to create more

interactive applications for our Hispanic subscribers," noted Alfredo

Rodriguez, vice president of Latino Marketing at Dish in a statement.

Dish

subscribers watching the show will see an interactive banner on their

TV screens. Those who press select on their remote controls will be

taking to an interface where they can vote for the dancer they think has

the best fashion sense of the week. Anyone who votes will be eligible

to win the grand prize of a trip for two to Miami and a $500 cash prize.