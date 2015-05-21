Univision Acquires The Root

Univision Communications has acquired The Root, an online news, opinion and cultural site targeting African-Americans.

The Root was launched in 2008 by Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Donald Graham, CEO and chairman of Graham Holdings. As a result of the acquisition, The Root will use Univision’s extensive digital production facilities and publishing infrastructure but will retain its editorial team.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This bold new partnership between Univision and The Root underscores the ties that have long bound people of color together throughout the Western Hemisphere and is a sign of even greater levels of communication, collaboration and exchange between these culturally vital groups of people,” said Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University and chairman of The Root.

The Root reaches an average of 5 million unique users per month, according to ComScore.

“Like Univision, The Root aims to serve a significant segment of America’s diverse population. Our diverse communities are continuing to define the fabric of the country, from buying power, to social influence, to elections,” said Isaac Lee, president of news and digital at Univision and CEO of Fusion. “This game-changing union strengthens our ability to fulfill our shared missions of informing and empowering our communities.”

Donna Byrd, VP, digital and publisher of The Root, is joining the leadership team of Univision Digital, and Lyne Pitts will continue in her role as the managing editor of The Root.