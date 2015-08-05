Universal Sports Network Takes Rugby Over-the-Top

Taking full advantage of its digital distribution rights, Universal Sports Network has launched an exclusive over-the-top, pay-per-view offering that will stream all 48 matches of Rugby World Cup 2015 in high-definition.

Universal Sports, through a partnership with multiscreen video platform specialist 1 Mainstream, said fans can buy the full tournament package for $199.99, or purchase individual matches for $27.95 each. Matches purchased online will be available for delayed or replay viewing following RWC 2015 until Dec. 1, 2015.

The full tournament package will offer about 110 streaming hours of live matches in HD format, and will be offered on several platforms, including Web browsers (at RWC2015ppv.com), select connected TVs, iOS and Android smartphones, and Roku players and Roku TVs. Universal Sports is offering the OTT package in the U.S. and in U.S. territories.

