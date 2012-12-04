Universal Sports to Move Broadcast Ops to CMC

Universal Sports Network will be moving the network's production and broadcast operations from Southern California to Denver, Colorado and has selected Comcast Media Center (CMC) to provide studio production facilities, linear master control origination and distribution services.

CMC already provides technical services to a number of networks, including NHL Network, In Demand and PAC-12 Networks, and manages more than 20,000 HD, SD, and 3D live and recorded events a year.

The network plans to be fully operational at the CMC on Jan. 1, 2013. The move to Denver will create 44 new jobs.

As part of the move, Universal Sports has been awarded a grant by the State of Colorado's Economic Development Commission as part of the Colorado Film Incentive program.

"Moving our production and broadcast operations to Colorado will create exciting new opportunities for our network," said David Sternberg, CEO of Universal Sports in a statement. "CMC's advanced technological capabilities, combined with the incentive program offered by the State of Colorado, helped to make our relocation decision an easy one. The proximity of CMC's facility to many of our distribution partners, advertisers and Olympic sports programming suppliers makes it an ideal location for our production and operations team, and will enable us to continue delivering world-class sports programming to our viewers across the country."