Universal Networks Intl. Appoints Three Execs

Universal Networks International has added three executives to its leadership team, with Hendrik McDermott appointed senior VP, affiliate sales, Zoltan A. Vardy appointed senior VP, advertising sales and Marie Holive appointed senior VP of finance.

The three are based in London and will report to Satpal Brainch, executive VP and managing director of Universal Networks International, to whom all three will report.

In a statement, Brainch explained that “Hendrik, Zoltan and Marie are key appointments to Universal Networks International’s leadership team. Their collective experience will be a tremendous asset to UNI – particularly in driving growth across the business, and further building upon the strength of our affiliate and advertising sales worldwide.”

In the new posts, McDermott leads international affiliate distribution and Holive oversees all aspects of finance for their worldwide pay-TV channels, including management of the international finance team.

Starting on Jan. 6, Vardy will lead the central advertising sales group and share the management of UNI’s local advertising sales teams worldwide, the company reports.