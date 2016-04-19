Universal Latest to Support Ultra High-Def Blu-ray

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) April 19 became the latest major Hollywood studio to announce support for the Ultra High-Def (UHD) Blu-ray Disc format, announcing a slew of releases for 2016.

The announcement leaves Disney as the last major studio to not announce titles for the next-gen optical disc format, including no UHD Blu-ray release for its monster Star Wars: The Force Awakens home entertainment release. Disney did not return a request for comment.

“4K Ultra HD represents a giant leap forward in movie-watching,” said Eddie Cunningham, president of UPHE. “The format’s stunning resolution and peak luminance, combined with its deep bench of industry support, enables us to deliver to the consumer a truly differentiated viewing experience, one that has the capability to power the future of home entertainment.

“The advanced technology powering 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in particular has created unquestionably the best, most pristine home viewing experience ever offered – one that will surely excite consumers and will remain unrivaled for years to come.”

Universal will release The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Warcraft, Jason Bourne, Everest, Lucy, Lone Survivor and a selection of IMAX films on the format, starting this summer. USHE UHD Blu-rays will be mastered in Dolby Vision.

Paramount Home Media Distribution earlier this month got on board with the format, announcing both Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness for UHD Blu-ray, with a release date of June 14. More than 100 UHD Blu-ray titles are now in the pipeline for 2016.