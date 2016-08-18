Universal Joins Dolby Vision, Atmos Parade on Vudu

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (USHE) Aug. 17 announced it would be the third studio to offer titles on Vudu enabled with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Dolby’s proprietary high-dynamic range (HDR) and object-based sound technologies, respectively.

Warner Bros. and MGM had previously made titles available on Vudu — the Walmart-owned streaming service — available in both Dolby Vision and Atmos. The USHE announcement brings the total number of titles enabled with the technologies to nearly 50.

Universal’s Lucy, Oblivion, Lone Survivor and The Huntsman: Winter’s War feature Dolby Vision, while Lucy and Oblivion also feature Atmos mixes.

“We’re thrilled to partner with UPHE to deliver these exciting titles with the breathtaking color, deep contrast, and striking highlights that customers have come to expect from Dolby Vision,” Curt Behlmer, senior VP of content solutions and industry relations for Dolby, said in a statement. “Combined with Dolby Atmos immersive audio, Universal titles such as Lucy and Oblivion have never looked — or sounded — better.”

“As more Dolby Vision-enabled displays hit the market, streaming partners like Vudu make Dolby’s next-generation imaging technology easier to experience than ever before.”

Currently every major Hollywood studio supports Dolby Vision in theaters, while Universal, MGM, Sony, Warner Bros. and Lionsgate currently support Dolby Vision in the home. Netflix is also streaming the first two seasons of its original series Marco Polo, and the original films The Do-Over and The Ridiculous 6, in Dolby Vision. More than 60 Dolby Vision-enabled titles are available via Netflix, Amazon Video and Vudu.

“At Vudu, we’re committed to providing customers with the best possible home entertainment experience, and partnering with Dolby on HDR delivers on that promise,” said Scott Blanksteen, VP of product for Vudu. “We’re excited to add these new Universal titles to our library and offer customers the largest selection of premium HDR movies of any digital service.”