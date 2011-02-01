Universal Channel HD Launches in Southeast Asia

As part of a push to rollout more high definition programming services in 2011, Universal Networks International (UNI) has launched its Universal Channel HD on Telekom Malaysia's IPTV platform HyppTV. The launch follows the company's first Asian HD launch, the debut of the Universal Channel HD Japan in 2010.

"We're extremely proud of this important milestone," says Raymund Miranda, managing director, Universal Networks International, Asia Pacific. "Less than three years after launching in the region, we now have four channel brands across 21 countries and are now offering our HD channels to platforms, advertisers and consumers."

Beyond Asia, UNI has already launched HD feeds in Latin America, UK, France, Spain, Portugal and Germany.