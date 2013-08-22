UNIV Launches 2nd Screen Service

Unified Video Technologies (UNIV) has launched a new managed service called IVE that allows advertisers and event operators to create second screen experiences for tablets, smartphones and PCs for major televised sports and events.

As a fully managed service, IVE requires no capital investment by advertisers or venues.

The system uses spherical view cameras and sophisticated stitching technology. This allows advertisers and content producers to design consumer-controlled experiences that can place users at center stage, center court or right beside a racecar driver. Then by moving a mobile device or mouse, viewers can see events taking place all around or above them.

"With IVE managed service, UNIV designs and implements highly engaging second screen-based experiences that delight viewers and generate high consumer engagement and buzz, yet are completely stress-free for advertisers," said Pablo Goldstein, CEO of Unified Video Technologies.