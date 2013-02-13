UNIV Acquires KIT Digital Unit

Unified Video Technologies' (UNIV) WWBroadcast subsidiary

has acquired KIT Digital's Broadcast System Integration Unit for the Americas.





Terms of the deal were not disclosed.





UNIV specializes in developing, integrating and operating

media and broadcast ecosystems that are designed to perform all types of media

processing, delivery and management tasks, from ingest to distribution and

rights management.





The acquisition will provide UNIV with new clients and

complement UNIV expertise in software, integrated workflows and

media-in-the-cloud, the company noted in a release announcing the deal.





"UNIV recognizes that enterprises in almost every field,

including broadcasters, must quickly find solutions for effectively managing

their video assets," said Pablo Goldstein, CEO of Unified Video Technologies.

"UNIV is committed to creating easy-to-use workflows that empower each

enterprise to get the most out of its media assets, with the least hassle and

expense."