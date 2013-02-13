UNIV Acquires KIT Digital Unit
Unified Video Technologies' (UNIV) WWBroadcast subsidiary
has acquired KIT Digital's Broadcast System Integration Unit for the Americas.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
UNIV specializes in developing, integrating and operating
media and broadcast ecosystems that are designed to perform all types of media
processing, delivery and management tasks, from ingest to distribution and
rights management.
The acquisition will provide UNIV with new clients and
complement UNIV expertise in software, integrated workflows and
media-in-the-cloud, the company noted in a release announcing the deal.
"UNIV recognizes that enterprises in almost every field,
including broadcasters, must quickly find solutions for effectively managing
their video assets," said Pablo Goldstein, CEO of Unified Video Technologies.
"UNIV is committed to creating easy-to-use workflows that empower each
enterprise to get the most out of its media assets, with the least hassle and
expense."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.