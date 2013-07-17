UniSat Adds ATEME Encoders

Universal Satellite Communications (UniSat) has deployed ATEME's CM5000 encoders in its upgraded fleet of satellite news gathering (SNG) vehicles.

The upgrades provide UniSat's SNG trucks with the improved encoding technology, including MPEG-4 4:2:2 10-bit capabilities.

As part of the deal, UniSat has deployed six high-end CM5000 encoders in its SNG fleet.

In a statement, George Edwardz, executive vice president at UniSat, said, "With ATEME's CM5000 encoders, our operators are now able to deliver exceptional, reliable encoding services that are compatible with any customer's receiver, providing UniSat with a unique differentiator for future business opportunities."